Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 191.30 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 5.55. Majedie Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 156.80 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.99. The firm has a market cap of £101.39 million, a PE ratio of -347.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Majedie Investments

In other news, insider Christopher Getley bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,897 ($31,817.25). 59.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

