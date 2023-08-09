Man Group (MNGPF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS: MNGPF) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2023 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 297 ($3.80) to GBX 315 ($4.03).

8/2/2023 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 275 ($3.51).

8/2/2023 – Man Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 275 ($3.51) to GBX 270 ($3.45).

8/2/2023 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 295 ($3.77) to GBX 296 ($3.78).

7/6/2023 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 293 ($3.74) to GBX 297 ($3.80).

7/3/2023 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 275 ($3.51).

6/20/2023 – Man Group is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Man Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of Man Group stock remained flat at $2.77 on Wednesday. Man Group Plc has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

