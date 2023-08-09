Man Group Plc Announces Dividend of $0.06 (LON:EMG)

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Man Group Stock Up 1.4 %

EMG stock opened at GBX 219.10 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Man Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.74) to GBX 297 ($3.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 279 ($3.57).

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.