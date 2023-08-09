Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.70 EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. 135,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

