Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTW. Barclays boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTW

Manitowoc Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE MTW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.