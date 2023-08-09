MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MannKind traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 1410606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,837.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,973.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,837.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,843,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MannKind by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of MannKind by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,789,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

