Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $81.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.44 million.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,712,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,194,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

