Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 3,433,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,293,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,967,000 after buying an additional 326,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,546,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after buying an additional 1,008,824 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

