Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

MRVI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

