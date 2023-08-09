Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Insider Sells $22,705.20 in Stock

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) insider Christina Shafer sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $22,705.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,864.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 681,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,380. The company has a market capitalization of $450.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.