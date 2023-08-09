Mark Pearce Sells 250,000 Shares of GreenX Metals Limited (ASX:GRX) Stock

GreenX Metals Limited (ASX:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pearce sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.64), for a total transaction of A$243,000.00 ($159,868.42).

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was formerly known as Prairie Mining Limited and changed its name to GreenX Metals Limited in December 2021. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia.

