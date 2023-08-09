Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $222.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,477. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.55. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,090 shares of company stock worth $1,688,213. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

