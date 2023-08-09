Masco Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Masco has raised its dividend by an average of 30.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Masco to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Masco stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

