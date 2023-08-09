Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.00. 1,287,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.99. Masimo has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $34,358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 386.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 221,675 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

