MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $129.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 799,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

