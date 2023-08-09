MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.90.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MTZ traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.69. 1,439,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,700. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.