MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $113.00. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.90.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MTZ traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $93.27. 799,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $123.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.