Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.28–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$159.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.54 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.28-0.24) EPS.
Matterport Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 4,048,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $929.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.55. Matterport has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
