McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $313,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

