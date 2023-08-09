Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $265.89

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $265.89 and last traded at $264.45, with a volume of 20821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,197 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,706. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Medpace by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.