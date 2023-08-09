MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,000.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,570.50.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,339.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,370.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,207.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,218.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

