Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Raised by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $230,973,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 292,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.67, a P/E/G ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

