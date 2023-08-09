Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $88.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,551,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,659,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

