Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.33.

NYSE:MTH opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.85.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,099 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

