Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.21.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.