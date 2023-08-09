M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.17 ($2.80).
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.79) to GBX 208 ($2.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
M&G Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at M&G
In other news, insider Edward Braham acquired 31,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £60,535.90 ($77,362.17). 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About M&G
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
