M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.17 ($2.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.79) to GBX 208 ($2.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

M&G stock opened at GBX 198.10 ($2.53) on Wednesday. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 159.30 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.20, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider Edward Braham acquired 31,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £60,535.90 ($77,362.17). 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

