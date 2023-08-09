MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,654. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.