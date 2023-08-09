Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $1,576,668.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,913,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $1,648,282.41.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $1,409,623.05.
- On Monday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $1,493,928.48.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total value of $1,568,921.58.
- On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,489,643.16.
- On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,501,510.20.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68.
- On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $1,417,122.36.
- On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $1,403,359.89.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,380,037.86.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of TEAM traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.13. 1,907,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,142. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.80. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on TEAM
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.