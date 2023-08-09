Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,084. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

