Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $63,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,193.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 38,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,043 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

