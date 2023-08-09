Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,033,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.