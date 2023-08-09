Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MLYS) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th

Mineralys Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 9th. Mineralys Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $192,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Mineralys Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MLYS

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

MLYS opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $70,773,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,103,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,440,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,740,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,714,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.