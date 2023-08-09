MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

INKT stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

