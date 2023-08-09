Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $31.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 28.0 %

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The business’s revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,269,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after acquiring an additional 573,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

