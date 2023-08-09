Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $34.62. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 2,594,846 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 873,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

