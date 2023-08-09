MiX Telematics Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiX Telematics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiX Telematics’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 0.7 %

MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,300 shares of company stock worth $255,540 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

