MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

MKSI stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. 184,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,444. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $121.42.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

