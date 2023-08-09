Modiv (MDV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95). Modiv had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Modiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv Price Performance

NYSE MDV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 2,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,893. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of -87.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.16. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.