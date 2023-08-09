Modiv (MDV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.
Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95). Modiv had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Modiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Modiv Price Performance
NYSE MDV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 2,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,893. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of -87.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.16. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.
Modiv Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Modiv
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Cheap Manufacturing Stocks Pushing Past New Highs
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- The Rivian Market Is About To Shift Into A Higher Gear
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.