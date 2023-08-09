ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of ModivCare stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. 230,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,805. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,667,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,951,437.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ModivCare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

