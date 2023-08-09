Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 354,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,392. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

