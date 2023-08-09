Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 344,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,506,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,237,000 after buying an additional 223,430 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

