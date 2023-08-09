Morgan Stanley Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $95.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.19.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

