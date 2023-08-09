Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $109,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $281.22. 1,068,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,145. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

