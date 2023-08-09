M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.49. 826,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.93. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

