Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.22.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 713,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.18. Natera has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Natera will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,838 in the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

