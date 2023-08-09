National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTG. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

BTG stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

