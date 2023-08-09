National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.31-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.31-$4.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NHI

National Health Investors Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Shares of NHI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.