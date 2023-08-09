National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.31-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.31-$4.35 EPS.
NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
