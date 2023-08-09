National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.69 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE NSA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 344,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,338. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 215.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.