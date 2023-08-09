NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.90 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.10 ($4.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.60) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($4.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.73) to GBX 330 ($4.22) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330 ($4.22).

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.50), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,117,951.72). In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,117,951.72). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.32), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($175,647.03). Company insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

