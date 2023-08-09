Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $22.30

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $23.60. Nayax shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 799 shares traded.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

